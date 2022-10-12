Truck collides with semi on I-80

ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.

“There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The driver of the truck was taken by air to a trauma center in critical condition.

Other agencies responding to the 4:30 p.m. crash included Montello/Tecoma fire stations, West Wendover Fire Department, MedX ground, Wendover Ambulance, Reach Air Ambulance, and Nevada State Police.

The Elko County Fire Protection District said the response was “Another example of how Elko County responders come together to serve our community.”