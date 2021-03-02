Truck crash reported west of Carlin

ELKO – A truck collision was reported Tuesday morning at mile marker 263 in Eureka County, where a motorist reported seeing a tanker in the ditch.

The Nevada Department of Transportation urged drivers to use caution, slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and personnel.

A motorist told the Elko Daily that a tanker truck collided with a UPS double-semi, leaving the tanker in the ditch perpendicular to the highway.

There was no immediate report of injuries, but an ambulance was headed to the scene.

