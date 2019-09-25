ELKO – A truck hauling Tesla vehicles caught fire Tuesday night on Interstate 80 near Carlin, forcing the Nevada Highway Patrol to close the freeway to eastbound traffic.
The incident was called in at about 9:10 p.m.
The truck’s cargo of electric vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.
NHP closed the eastbound lane of the freeway just west of Carlin in order to clean up debris. Work continued into the morning.
Eureka Sheriff's Office, Carlin Fire Department and the Elko County Fire Protection District responded, as well as City of Elko and Lee Engine Company.
Further details on the incident were not available from the highway patrol.
