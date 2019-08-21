{{featured_button_text}}
Fire along Interstate 80
Google Maps

ELKO – Firefighters were called to Interstate 80 Wednesday morning on a report of a semi truck fire that has spread to wildlands.

The fire burned about a tenth of an acre at mile marker 327, which is halfway between Deeth and Halleck.

Eastbound traffic on I-80 was affected by the blaze. One lane was opened around 1 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Wildfire activity in the Elko district has been minimal over the past week despite hot, dry weather and a rash of fires earlier in the month.

A blaze three miles north of Elburz burned a tenth of an acre on Friday.

No weather advisories are in effect anywhere in Nevada. Parts of Utah are under a red flag warning Thursday because of gusty winds.

