ELKO – Firefighters were called to Interstate 80 Wednesday morning on a report of a semi truck fire that has spread to wildlands.
The fire burned about a tenth of an acre at mile marker 327, which is halfway between Deeth and Halleck.
Eastbound traffic on I-80 was affected by the blaze. One lane was opened around 1 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Wildfire activity in the Elko district has been minimal over the past week despite hot, dry weather and a rash of fires earlier in the month.
A blaze three miles north of Elburz burned a tenth of an acre on Friday.
No weather advisories are in effect anywhere in Nevada. Parts of Utah are under a red flag warning Thursday because of gusty winds.
