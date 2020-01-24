"Truly an amazing experience" -- local Iraq vet awarded NOGA elk hunt

I had not heard of the Winecup Gamble Ranch, at least not that I could recall. We were offered the hunt last spring or summer, so it was a very long wait for November to roll around. To be honest, I didn’t want to get my hopes up because I’ve had similar offers that never materialized. But when I stepped out of the NDOW office in Reno, tag in hand, I knew it was going to happen, even if I had to hitchhike there, sleep in the ranch barn and find a bull myself!

I was told it would be a guided hunt and that I could stay at the ranch, but beyond that I didn’t know a whole lot. My wife and I asked if she and my 18-month-old son could stay at the ranch as well. My wife is from what she calls a “small town” in Maryland. But when you grew up in an area where groceries are an hour away and you had to ride a school bus 1-1.5 hours one way every day, to me, her hometown looks like a metropolis. So I have been trying, successfully I might add, to get her into hunting, and absolutely want my son to grow up appreciating the animals and country I hold dear.