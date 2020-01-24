"Truly an amazing experience" -- local Iraq vet awarded NOGA elk hunt

Every year the Nevada Outfitters and Guides Association’s Wounded Hero project selects a veteran to thank for their service with a free elk tag and a guided week-long Nevada hunting trip. This project was originally inspired by a NOGA member who wanted to do something meaningful to give back to those who have laid their lives on the line to protect our freedom.
For the ninth annual Wounded Hero Project last fall, NOGA selected Iraq veteran Robert Evans.
After Evans graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2003 he left for Basic Training in Fort Benning, Georgia. After graduating from Infantry School, he attended Airborne School at Fort Benning. He then went to Fort Bragg, North Carolina for more classes and training before ultimately being assigned to Alpha Co., 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, and 3rd Infantry division.
This is Evans’ story of his service and his injuries:
Robert Evans
In 2005 my unit was deployed to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom III. During that time I received a spinal injury due to a roadside bomb. In May 2007 while participating in a route clearance and search for explosives and weapons I was the commander of my Bradley. We were the last vehicle in our convoy, and as we were passing under an old Iraqi army guard post an IED on top of the structure detonated and amputated my right hand an inch or so below the wrist.
Fortunately our platoon medic was riding in my vehicle and he managed to get the bleeding under control until a Blackhawk MEDVAC helicopter took me to the Army hospital in Baghdad where I underwent my first couple surgeries. I managed to get a hold of a satellite phone to notify my wife and family of my injury. I wanted them to hear it from me first.
Following a day or so in Baghdad I was moved to Kuwait, then onto the Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, where I underwent another two to three surgeries. After several days there I was then moved to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. While there I went through another three to four surgeries where they removed the remainder of my wrist. I spent six to eight months at Walter Reed undergoing rehabilitation and being fitted for prosthetics and recovering.
I was right handed prior to my injury so I had to learn to do everything left handed.
Evans shared this story of his hunting trip this fall:
Getting ready for the hunt
I was born in Elko and grew up in Crescent Valley. I’ve always enjoyed hunting and have been trying to draw a bull elk tag in Nevada the better part of 15 years. Because I was born and raised in Nevada I really wanted my first elk to be in Nevada. So when this hunt was offered, the answer was easy and required about .0002 seconds’ consideration.
I had not heard of the Winecup Gamble Ranch, at least not that I could recall. We were offered the hunt last spring or summer, so it was a very long wait for November to roll around. To be honest, I didn’t want to get my hopes up because I’ve had similar offers that never materialized. But when I stepped out of the NDOW office in Reno, tag in hand, I knew it was going to happen, even if I had to hitchhike there, sleep in the ranch barn and find a bull myself!
I was told it would be a guided hunt and that I could stay at the ranch, but beyond that I didn’t know a whole lot. My wife and I asked if she and my 18-month-old son could stay at the ranch as well. My wife is from what she calls a “small town” in Maryland. But when you grew up in an area where groceries are an hour away and you had to ride a school bus 1-1.5 hours one way every day, to me, her hometown looks like a metropolis. So I have been trying, successfully I might add, to get her into hunting, and absolutely want my son to grow up appreciating the animals and country I hold dear.
When they said they could, it made for an even more exciting opportunity. So now I knew it was on, and I had a tag in hand, my gear had been packed and repacked 20 times – but it wasn’t time yet. So again, the waiting game, but this time it was much more painful because every time I got something out of the refrigerator I had to look at my tag hanging from a magnet.
Rachel, my point of contact for this opportunity, told me and my wife there would be a meeting in Elko mid-October. OK, no problem! I figured it was just to make sure I knew where and when to arrive and what I needed to have and a meet and greet.
It was, but it was so much more. The first stop was the Elko County commissioners, where I was honored with my very own county proclamation! To say my wife and I appreciated that is an understatement. It made us feel appreciated and I consider it a very high honor. Something I’m very proud to hang on my wall.
Afterward we were told to meet at Gun World & Archery at 5:30 p.m. We figured that was where the guides or whomever wanted to meet and let me know if I needed to buy anything specific I didn’t already have. But I was told at the county commissioners’ meeting that I was to receive a rifle, optics, rangefinder and some other goodies. Well, if they didn’t before, they had my attention now!
It was a couple hours away so my wife and I decided to go grab dinner, a very anxious and agonizing dinner where I swear every clock I saw was broken. We met Rachel and a few others outside and waited 10 minutes or so for 5:30 to roll around.
It was a pleasure to meet everyone, including the last few years’ recipients of the hunt. But I didn’t see what happened next coming. I was asked to fill out a form. You know, the one when you are about to buy yourself something very fun at a gun store. So I know what’s about to happen. Just not to what degree.
After the owner of Gun World made a quick phone call to run my name, he pulls a gun case out of the back room -- well, my blood pressure is up now. What was inside was a Remington 700 long range chambered in 7mm Rem Mag.
I have been a shooter my entire life. I shoot competition across the country and I have a fair amount of experience and knowledge when it comes to firearms. I knew immediately that Gunwerks had been involved. They had added a muzzle brake, adjusted the trigger a bit and added their signature orange camo paint job to the stock. Mounted up top was a Vortex Viper PST gen II optic. Some very nice glass. I shoot a lot of long range and love large exposed turrets, large objectives and vortex EBR MOA reticles.
Along with an exceptional rifle, I was also given a pair of Wonrate Gear pants and a shirt. I’ve worn my fair share of tactical and civilian clothing and these are very well made.
So, after having a Christmas in October it’s time to go back home to Reno and wait some more. And repack several more times. I packed less to go to Iraq. I wasn’t positive on what would and wouldn’t be provided. So I brought everything, even the kitchen sink.
I purchased some quality ammunition and got the rifle zeroed. I got solid elevation and windage data out to 1000 yards and used a ballistics calculator to get me out to 1,300 yards. The rifle holds 1 MOA and liked the ammo I had chosen. So I’m ready, but again, Father Time wasn’t.
It’s time for the hunt
Finally, the day has arrived. The rig is packed and we’re on the road. We didn’t know what to expect when we got there. We assumed it would be nice but didn’t know just how nice it actually was. The lodge is amazing. A timber frame log cabin. If you were to ask me to describe my dream home, well, that was pretty much it.
The first evening we met the guides, Blaine and Jason from Cottonwood Ranch guided hunts. After talking with them I knew I was in good hands and if there were elk within 50 miles they’d find them.
We had a fantastic dinner and got settled in. After dinner was another surprise. The guides gave me an extremely nice hunting pack complete with a razor knife, small survival kit and a stainless water bottle.
I was told that we’d be up around 4 a.m. Didn’t matter, couldn’t sleep anyway.
Fortunately the weather wasn’t too bad. Cold, but not arctic and low wind. I was told I’d be riding with Jason so I loaded my gear in his truck. We headed out about 30 minutes before daylight. Our first spot was a few miles from the ranch to start glassing. Blaine headed to a different area to spread the manpower and get more eyes on more terrain.
You have free articles remaining.
Our first spot was a bust, but while heading to the second glassing spot the radio crackled to life. Blaine had eyes on a few bulls. So Jason and I headed that way.
On the way to Blaine’s location I looked to our right and a single bull was trotting about 250 yards away. We stopped and glassed him. A nice 5x6 bull with a broken tine. I figured we’d do a bit more shopping since my personal goal was to find at least a 5x5 bull, and here we are maybe an hour in and this big boy is there. Gotta be a bigger one around somewhere.
He evaded us and we headed over closer to Blaine.
We came to a barbed wire fence gate and when I got out to open it Jason spotted two bulls about 1,800 yards out. When we started glassing we saw another group of three bulls about 1,500 yards out. All of them were headed our direction. We stuck close to the fence and watched them all approach.
Honestly, ALL of them were shooters. But the biggest of them was a nice, mature 6x6. I don’t get “buck fever." But I was a little excited. But I had already pretty much made up my mind to pass on them and keep hunting. But the bulls kept coming. We watched them approach to within about 80 yards of us and jump the fence.
The second group had the bigger bull. They jumped the fence in the same spot the previous three had. They were upwind and close enough I could smell them. But I hadn’t made up my mind.
Jason and I crawled a few yards toward them until we were confident they had passed. They were in a small valley with a dry wash about 50 feet lower than us. Jason and I found a good prone position and watched as they walked away.
The previous year's recipient had told me at dinner he passed on the first bulls they saw and had to hunt hard the rest of the week to find another bull. My thoughts centered around that. I know how hunting can be. Here today, gone tomorrow. That’s why they call it hunting, not shooting, right? Will I see a bigger bull, or even another bull at all? Will this be my last chance?
He was one of the biggest bulls I’ve ever seen in person. Jason was ranging them as they walked away. Not giving me a shot yet, anyway, so I had time to think.
Jason called the ranges as I put the corrections on the scope turrets. 250, 375, 450, 500. The wind was blowing from our right rear about our 5 o’clock at 4.5-6 mph. 7mm bullets are very “slippery”. So I only needed a small correction for wind.
The bulls were walking a cow trail and finally had come to a sagebrush fork. The front bull, the largest, paused and turned enough to the left to give me about a six-inch sliver of his shoulder. I asked Jason, if it were your tag, would take him? His response was “absolutely.” That was all I needed to hear.
Less than a second later the trigger broke, 162 grains of copper and lead flew down range at 2,960 fps and I heard impact.
I asked Jason if I hit him because my bull and the other were still standing there. He said he was pretty certain I had. A few seconds later I saw him cough blood. I couldn’t shoot again because he had turned facing away again. So I had to wait.
I thought the shot impacted low. So I added another 2 clicks (1/2 minute) elevation and the wind had dropped off so I took a couple clicks of wind off. He turned and gave me an even smaller glimpse of his left shoulder again, so I fired a second shot and he stumbled and turned after his bull buddy was trying to get him to keep going.
This time I had a full broadside shot on his right side and his buddy decided he’d better beat feet. I put the crosshair behind his right shoulder and fired my third shot. I saw the “splash” this time and he went down hard.
Up until now I’ve only hunted deer and antelope. I’ve been lucky and all have been single shot hunts. Elk are TOUGH creatures! I was nervous I’d gut shot him, but fortunately that wasn’t the case. All three rounds were in the lungs.
I’ve only been on a couple of my own hunts but helped friends and family on lots of big game hunts.
As far as processing game Blaine and Jason are on another level. They had that bull stripped to bone in less than one and a half hours. That included Jason walking back a quarter mile to get the truck and Blaine driving to our location and a photo op. They worked fast even with all my silly questions about what they were doing, their gear, being a guide, etc. We were back at the ranch for a late lunch!
If all of this wasn’t enough, the program even sent the meat to A&B Butcher to be processed, and the head/cape were sent to North Slope Taxidermy.
What a phenomenal experience. My only regret is that now it was over! All year Father Time was dragging his feet, and now he was moving double time!
Since the hunt was scheduled for the week they let us stay at the ranch. Nicole, the lodge caretaker, made us some truly fantastic meals and was great company. We had a wonderful time walking around the ranch with our son in the afternoons, looking at the beautiful scenery, the horses and cows, seeing the mule deer walk around the ranch in the evenings and talking with the cowboys and their families. One of the highlights was the cards that the ranch kids made me. I will keep them along with the mount and the memories forever.
Another bonus for me was since Blaine and Jason had other clients with tags, and knowing there were lots of elk in the area, they invited me to tag along. I’m not about to pass that up! I made some great friends, learned a great deal and watched other hunters take some beautiful bulls.
I even got to go fish some of the biggest trout I’ve ever seen at Crittenden Reservoir and spend the day with Allen, the caretaker of the reservoir. A truly unique, interesting and genuinely nice guy who loves and literally LIVES to fish. He invited me to return and I plan to take him up on that offer! What more could you possibly ask for?
Thanks
I can’t thank everyone enough that put this once in a lifetime opportunity on. I don’t consider myself a hero. I enjoyed my time in the army and wanted to join since I could walk. To me, the heroes are my friends, my brothers and sisters who weren’t fortunate enough to make it home. I lost a lot of dear friends and I think of them often.
People thank me for my service and I thank them for the sentiment. But the truth is, I did it for you. For every American, past, present and future. So hopefully, someday my son won’t have to do and witness the things I had to do. But I don’t regret losing my hand. If I had known I would have been injured I’d still have signed the dotted line, like most every veteran I know.
But when people do things like this I don’t take it lightly. This wasn’t just a hunt to me. It was a life dream. An opportunity to scratch something off the ol’ bucket list. It was truly an amazing experience to take such a beautiful Nevada bull elk. But better yet I met some truly amazing people. I made some new friends. I got to see my son see his first elk up close, and it was his Daddy’s first elk! That’s not something my wife and I will EVER forget. It and the people involved made me feel appreciated, and you can’t put a price on any of that. The Winecup Gamble Ranch didn’t make us just feel welcome. They made us feel like royalty.
So, I failed to keep this short. But I had a successful hunt! I can’t wait until I get to hunt elk again, even though no other hunt will ever compare.
Thank you so very much to everyone involved. Thank you April Wolfe, for giving my name to them for consideration. Thank you to Rachel for all the hard work you do to orchestrate and coordinate all of this. Thank you Blaine, Jason and Jess for volunteering your time and talents to take veterans like me hunting. Thanks to the NGOA, Gun World and Archery, Gunwerks, Wonrate Gear, Vortex Optics, the Winecup Gamble Ranch, James, the ranch manager, Nicole, all of the families at the ranch, A&B Butcher, North Slope Taxidermy, the Elko County commissioners and everyone else involved.
Last but not least, thank you to my fellow veterans for the risks you take and the sacrifices that you make.
Respectfully,
SGT Robert K. Evans
U.S. Army (RET)