Trump administration invests $3.8 million in Ely charter school

ELY -- Community members in Ely gathered Aug. 14 in a socially distanced way to celebrate the grand opening of the Learning Bridge Charter School. Through the efforts of school administrators and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, construction of the $5 million K-8 elementary school was completed in July.

“Congratulations to Learning Bridge Charter School for following through on their commitment to expand educational options for children here,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Phil Cowee. “Improving education is a long-term investment.”

The Trump administration through USDA Rural Development invested $3.8 million in Community Facility Direct Loans to the project over the past two years. The publicly chartered elementary school, led by a small board of school leaders and the charter school’s board chairman Linda Derbidge, worked tirelessly to develop expansion plans to move the old school’s two modular buildings, as the old school facility was leased and inadequate to meet the growing needs of the school.

With USDA’s Community Facility Direct Loans, the school was able to develop the new site, move the modular buildings and complete the project with parking lots and a fire access road. Learning Bridge Charter School provided $1.2 million toward the project.