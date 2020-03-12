Trump cancels Nevada visit (copy)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is temporarily halting his trademark rallies — as his campaign bows to the coronavirus outbreak that is rapidly reshaping the nation’s political landscape.

The rallies have long been Trump’s most potent political weapon: They energize the candidate, give him a powerful platform from which to attack his adversaries and allow his team to collect a treasure trove of voter data.

But the spread of the virus, which has closed schools and shuttered professional sports leagues, has also touched the 2020 presidential campaign. The two leading Democratic contenders, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, canceled their scheduled rallies earlier this week.

The president’s reelection team reluctantly followed suit, with Trump saying Thursday that multiple events that were in the works are being postponed.

“We had about three of them in Nevada, actually. And we had four or five of them of them that we were thinking about,” Trump said at the White House.