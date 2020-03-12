Trump cancels Nevada visit

Campaign officials conferred Thursday to work out a plan for how to proceed while the virus makes traditional campaigning ill-advised, especially considering the higher risk it presents to older voters, many of whom support the president. Options under consideration include virtual town halls and conference calls for supporters.

The tentative Western itinerary included a rally and fundraisers in each state — including one in Colorado benefiting Republican Sen. Cory Gardner — as well as a previously announced stop at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual conference in Las Vegas, hosted by GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson.

Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday that he would hold the Gardner event "here," which would have been a violation of the Hatch Act preventing political activity at the White House. A White House spokesman said later the president was not referring to a fundraiser but rather a roundtable on the Land and Water Conservation Fund, an official government event that had not previously been announced.

Trump refused to rule out a rapid return to rallies, even though the government's own health experts have advised against large gatherings of people. Events with comparable-sized crowds, like NBA and NHL games, have been postponed indefinitely.