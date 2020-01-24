Trump energizes GOP committee members

ELKO – Lee Hoffman will have no trouble remembering this week’s trip to Donald Trump’s Doral resort in Florida, his second visit there while serving as a National Republican Committeeman.
“I got to shake the President’s hand this time,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday after wrapping up business at the committee’s annual convention.
On Thursday night, Hoffman and his wife Lynne got to hear Trump address the group with a one-hour speech that was not open to press coverage.
“It was an inspirational but also thoughtful – and at times humorous – talk that he gave last night at our dinner,” Hoffman said. “He was very entertaining but also had some very serious messages for us.”
The Republican Party’s energy appears to be building as the election cycle goes into full swing.
“There is a lot of unity and excitement about getting Trump re-elected,” Hoffman said. “There is also a lot of concern about our country and the direction our country is headed if he is not re-elected. A lot of us are very concerned about the socialist, hard turn to the Left that many of the Democratic candidates are proposing, and we think that would be a really bad thing for our individual freedoms and our values of personal responsibility and family.”
Hoffman said a budget was adopted at the meeting, along with five resolutions:
You have free articles remaining.
-- Commending the Republican Party and President Donald Trump for Recognizing the Importance of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the Past, Present and Future
-- Commending President Trump for His Leadership on Energy Independence
-- In Support of President Donald Trump's Executive Order Protecting American Students and Combatting Anti-Semitism at Home and Abroad
-- Condemning Worldwide Christian Persecution and Supporting the Trump Administration's Efforts to Promote Religious Freedom
-- In Support of Civics Instruction
The Hoffmans have a full schedule ahead as they return to Nevada, including the Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 7 in Elko. U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei will be the guest speaker.
The event will be dedicated to former Elko County GOP chairman John Norton, who died unexpectedly of complications from a heart condition in July. A native of Washington, D.C., Norton was a scholar of the U.S. Constitution and the history of the American Revolution.
Hoffman and other Republicans will also be working to register more voters in time for the November election.
As of December there were 15,217 registered Republicans in Elko County compared with 4,569 Democrats, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.