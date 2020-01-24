Trump energizes GOP committee members

ELKO – Lee Hoffman will have no trouble remembering this week’s trip to Donald Trump’s Doral resort in Florida, his second visit there while serving as a National Republican Committeeman.

“I got to shake the President’s hand this time,” he told the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday after wrapping up business at the committee’s annual convention.

On Thursday night, Hoffman and his wife Lynne got to hear Trump address the group with a one-hour speech that was not open to press coverage.

“It was an inspirational but also thoughtful – and at times humorous – talk that he gave last night at our dinner,” Hoffman said. “He was very entertaining but also had some very serious messages for us.”

The Republican Party’s energy appears to be building as the election cycle goes into full swing.

“There is a lot of unity and excitement about getting Trump re-elected,” Hoffman said. “There is also a lot of concern about our country and the direction our country is headed if he is not re-elected. A lot of us are very concerned about the socialist, hard turn to the Left that many of the Democratic candidates are proposing, and we think that would be a really bad thing for our individual freedoms and our values of personal responsibility and family.”