ELKO – Schools in Elko and Spring Creek will be changing from a five-day to four-day week in the 2023-2024 school year, based on Elko County School District Board of Trustees action on Valentine’s Day, but there are strings attached to the motion.

Already, school administrators have started the process for the conversion with a meeting on Feb. 15, and they will be communicating with the public as decisions are made on the school calendar, the start and ending times for school days, and the length of school days.

The new site is: www.ecsdnv.net/Four-Day-School-Week.

“School site administrators met with central office administration this morning to discuss the initial framework of changes that will be implemented under the recommendations provided by the board,” the school district stated Wednesday.

“We have made it our priority to work with union leadership and school administrators in the coming weeks to develop schedules and operation plans. Implementation details will vary at each school, and we ask for patience as those details are being developed around the clock,” the statement reads.

The vote came after a long discussion that followed on the heels of Superintendent Clayton Anderson reporting the superintendent’s advisory committee recommended approval of the switch, with six conditions.

Anderson said the advisory committee made the recommendation to him -- not to the board -- which is why the meeting of the advisory committee a couple weeks ago didn’t need to be open to the public.

“I want the public to be aware. Otherwise, it would have had to be a public meeting,” he said.

The committee “eventually got to the point” that they decided the four-day week “is really the way the people want to go.”

Anderson also said he opposed the four-day week conversion but would give 100% to the change-over if that was the board’s decision. He did admit later in the meeting that drew roughly 260 online viewers that when he was the principal at Wells he enjoyed the four-day week.

Wells, Carlin and West Wendover are already four-day schools, so Owyhee will be the lone holdout when Elko and Spring Creek convert.

Split decision

The vote for the four-day week for Elko and Spring Creek was 5-2, with Trustees Susan Neal and Matt McCarty voting nay, although McCarty made the motion to go to a four-day week. He said earlier in the lengthy meeting that he still hadn’t decided how he would vote, but with a majority voting yes, he could cast a nay vote.

Trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover said he has been publicly supporting a four-day week, and it week “works well” for West Wendover. “We are in that right now and see the good in it.”

Durham also said the four-day week will be good for teacher recruitment and that would mean fewer substitutes.

“Four days with a certified teacher is better than five days of substitutes,” Trustee Brooke Ballard agreed, adding that currently certified teachers are pulled out of their regular routine to be substitutes.

She said she has talked to many people, including teachers, and “they love it.” She said teachers told her the four-day week is successful, and she supported the change.

She said, however, that she wanted to be sure there is a time to go back and review the four-day week after implementation, if it is approved.

Trustee Adriana Lara, who voted yes to the four-day week, said she had concerns about the impact on students already struggling, such as students learning English or with special education needs.

“We need something for them,” she said.

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, said a decision to go to four days for Elko and Spring Creek is “a heavy change for our district as a whole,” and she sees both sides on the issue but “I also see that change can be very positive, and I will support a four-day week.”

Neal had a long list of concerns, including questioning whether one of the key points for the four-day week – teacher recruitment – would only be a short-term solution, and that while the smaller schools had plans for a four-day week before the final vote, “I haven’t seen that for Elko and Spring Creek.”

She also said Elko and Spring Creek are so much bigger than the communities already on a four-day week, so the change is not the same, and she was worried about the impact on learning and testing.

Neal additionally said there needs to be community buy-in, pointing out that one factor cited by proponents was that students could get to doctor appointments on Fridays -- but some offices are closed on Fridays, and she didn’t want “Thursdays to become the new Fridays.”

She was worried, too, about the loss of a school day for children who need school as a “safe haven.”

Another point from Neal was that the school district’s survey was only returned by 29% of parents.

The motion was to implement a four-day school week, require that the six recommendations from the advisory panel be negotiated or eliminated, and that the board review the four-day week in December 2024, as well as stating that any “substantial changes” to the recommendations be presented to the board for continued approval.

McCarty said trustees elected in November 2022 will be ending their current terms that December, so he wanted to be sure they do the review since they approved the change.

Six recommendations

The first of six recommendations calls for the district to provide specific attention and solutions to professional development for teachers, which Anderson said suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trustees thought the professional development should be on Fridays.

Trustee Dr. Josh Byers questioned the contract hours for teachers regarding the professional development recommendation.

Anderson said teachers on a four-day week are to put in 8 hours and 22 minutes a day by contract, while the five-day week requires teachers to put in seven hours a day. Teachers are paid for a 35-hour week.

The second recommendation is that the district maintain their current hours for classified staff, which includes all those who aren't teachers or administrators.

“They want to keep those people whole,” Anderson said.

Another recommendation is that the student contact hours are set at 31 hours. They are now at 30 to 31 hours.

The fourth point is reconsideration of the viability of block schedules. With block schedules, a student who misses one of the four days would only see a teacher one day in the week, and Anderson said the most influence on students comes from teachers.

McCarty said the recommendation on block schedules could be changed to say they would be eliminated.

The fifth recommendation is that the schools provide educational enrichment on Fridays for students negatively impacted by a four-day week, and this could involve extra pay, Anderson said.

The final recommendation is that the schools address food insecurity by providing food options for Fridays. That could be sack lunches on Thursdays, trustees mentioned.

Director of Human Resources Cody Krenka said that by government regulations school meals are only reimbursed for days schools are in session.

McCarty said the education enrichment could not specify Fridays, and Anderson said it could be to the “maximum extent possible to meet the needs of the involved campuses.”

Public opinions

In public comment, Robert Miller said he is 100% in favor of a four-day week and he believes students are struggling with five days. Students like his son miss nearly every Friday for sports.

“I don’t see a downside to going to a four-day week. Every single person I talked to is 100% for it,” he said, adding that is “at least in my world.”

The board’s student representative to the board Megan Dwyer said a four-day week will mean an extension of the school day, the same amount of homework, and still won’t address the point those urging a four-day week made about Fridays and sports.

“Golfers miss Mondays and Tuesdays a third of the year,” she said as an example.

Patty Fisk, a school bus driver, said she is concerned about bus routes starting even earlier, as she now has kids who ride her bus for almost two hours, and that is in town, while there is a shortage of bus drivers.

She also had concerns about food security, saying she has one young rider who tells her he is hungry in the early morning and “then has two hours until he can get something to eat” because of his long bus ride. Schools serve breakfast.

Schools as a safe zone against domestic violence is another worry, Fisk said.

Neal summarized from eight public-comment letters that raised concerns losing a day of school for children needing safe zones, others supporting the four-day week, and one from a teacher who said not all teachers want the four-day week because the longer days would be harder for them.

Melinda Sarman said even colleges are going to four-day weeks, and she is “one of the 70% in favor of a four-day week. It’s time to listen to the people of Elko County.”

The advisory committee included Trustees Brooke Ballard and Susan Neal, with one vote between them, and representatives from the central office administration, the Elko County Classroom Teachers Association, the Elko County Support Staff Organization and the Elko County School District Site Administrators Association.

Ballard said the final vote of the committee for the four-day week was unanimous.

Anderson began his announcement on the advisory panel’s decision by stating that no matter the decision, there was no personal gain or animosity toward anyone. He said he and trustees received comments, the district completed a survey, and there was a lot of information for and against a four-day week.

“What you will notice is that the data will say what you want it to say,” he said.