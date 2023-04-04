WELLS – Elko County School District’s 10,125 students will get out of school June 9, ending the five-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek students, and all ECSD students will begin school again on Aug. 28 when all but those in Owyhee will be on a four-day week.

According to the school calendars trustees approved for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, the last day of school in June 2024 will be June 6, and school will start again on Aug. 26, 2024.

The calendars show days off and holiday breaks but times for starting school and ending school each day aren’t part of the school calendars, although days will be longer for four-day sessions to meet education requirements.

Cody Krenka, director of human resources for ECSD, said that “daily school schedules are a collaboration between school principals, central office and the transportation department.”

He said the daily schedule won’t require school board action but has been a collaborative effort of the Elko and Spring Creek communities, “knowing that the schedule of one school impacts transportation thus impacting what each school can provide.”

The school board voted on Feb. 14 to go with the four-day week for Elko and Spring Creek schools in the next school year, and Carlin, Wells and West Wendover are already on a four-day week. Owyhee is still on a five-day schedule, as is the youth challenge academy at Carlin, so ECSD will be submitting five-day calendars to the state as well.

Superintendent Clayton Anderson told trustees when they voted to approve a strategic plan for the district on March 28 that among the 589 responses from parents, students and staff “more than some used it as a sounding board for distaste for the four-day decision made recently.”

“That decision has been made, and we are moving forward,” he said.

The survey was geared to the strategic plan, and Anderson said there were good student responses, such the mention of the need to learn how to apply for a job. The strategic plan has four pillars: preparing students for the future, teaching and learning excellence, family and community engagement, and student and staff wellness.

The calendars approved on March 28 will be sent to the Nevada Department of Education for the final nod, and Trustee Susan Neal questioned whether state approval of the calendars would also be approval of the four-day week.

“It’s a local decision unless we don’t meet the minimum threshold,” Anderson told the trustees gathered in Wells regarding the four-day school week.

Cody Krenka, director of human resources, coordinated the calendar process with teacher union leadership, and the union membership voted to approve the proposed calendars, Anderson said.

For the 2023-2024 school year for four-day weeks, Fair Day falls on Sept. 1, so students are off anyway because it falls on a Friday, but they have Monday, Sept. 4, off for Labor Day. Nevada Day, Oct. 27, also falls on a Friday, as does Veterans Day, Nov. 10. Parent-teacher conferences are Nov. 1-2.

The Thanksgiving holiday will begin with an early out of Nov. 22 and there will be no school on Nov. 23, as well as on that Friday. For Christmas, there will be an early out of Dec. 21, and the winter break extends through Jan. 5, with students back in class Jan. 8, according to the calendar.

In the new year, there will be no school on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A professional development day for staff will be on a Friday, Jan. 19, and there will be no school on President’s Day, Feb. 19. Parent-teacher conference are March 26-27, and spring break begins with an early out on Thursday, March 28, and students back in school on April 8.

There is no school on Memorial Day, May 27, and ECSD has scheduled June 10, 11, 12 as contingency days, such as if there is an abnormal number of school closures due to weather that go beyond the leeway built into the schedule.

Looking at the 2024-2025 schedule, school starts Aug. 26, and the last day of school is June 5.

The Thanksgiving holiday begins with an early out on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and students are back in school on Dec. 2. For the winter break, an early out will be on Dec. 19, and students return Jan. 6. Spring break begins with an early out on March 27, and continues through April 4, with students back in class April 7.