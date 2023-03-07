ELKO – Spring Creek High School is now on track for a food science laboratory and more classroom space under the latest $2.5 million proposal that has Elko County School District Board of Trustees approval.

The plan calls for construction of a 4,800-square-foot building and five new modulars with two classrooms each to allow for a career and technical education food science program that would include a meat lab and 10 additional classrooms to address an expected surge in enrollment.

Heather Steele, the school district’s career and technical education coordinator, said in her March 6 presentation to trustees that the “eighth-grade bubble is huge,” so enrollment will be increasing at Spring Creek High School next year and more space will be needed.

“It’s not just a food science lab being proposed here,” she said.

The 4,800-square-foot building would include two classrooms, two labs, two restrooms, one office, and expansion capabilities, according to Steele, who showed concepts of the project that still has to be designed.

The four current older modulars will be removed from behind the vocational building to make room for the new facility and new modulars, and the school district stated that the older modular classrooms will be repurposed, if possible.

Steele’s graphic presentation states that “we are working on implementing a food science technology pathway, where students will learn many other skills related to food production, handling, and processing, which are transferable skills to multiple industries, while increasing space for all SCHS students.”

Originally, school officials considered construction of a larger building for a meat lab and classrooms that surged in estimated costs from roughly $4 million to $8 million. Last June, trustees asked staff to come back with alternatives.

The idea proposed in late July -- similar to the latest plan -- failed to gain traction at that time because of worries about capital spending and a desire to see what the consulting firm MGT would find in their assessment of needs for all the schools in the district. That study has since been completed.

“I’m the self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, but I see a lot of value in this,” Trustee Jeff Durham said of the latest plan for the science lab and new classrooms. “It directly affects student outcomes and it sounds like we need the space, too.”

Trustee Matt McCarty said the district cannot afford a new $10 million building for Northside Elementary School, but he said the science lab project had earlier approval and construction costs keep rising, so the money remaining in the capital improvement fund will have less value over time.

ECSD is looking at an estimated $16 million in the capital improvement account for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, after “pending reimbursements and active projects,” Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis said this week.

Voters refused to renew the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax a couple years ago but tax collections were still coming until after the cut-off of June 30, 2022, and McCarty said the food science lab “won’t wipe out the pay-as-you-go account but it will put a dent in it.”

Trustee Susan Neal said “my concern is the money part,” because there are other schools within the district with “trailers that are way old,” and other needs identified in the recent MGT study.

Trustee Brooke Ballard cited the MGT study while urging the board to prioritize school projects throughout the district as mentioned in the report before committing to the Spring Creek lab and classroom expansion project.

She said she felt the delay was needed “to gain and keep the trust of the community.”

Ballard also said other schools in the district think Elko and Spring Creek schools “get everything,” and there are modulars in poor condition elsewhere in the district. She also questioned whether new modulars would be the way to go.

“I am not ready to move forward on this,” she said, later commenting that she does think the project would be “a fantastic addition” for Spring Creek but first should come a committee to prioritize things.

Ballard cast the lone dissenting vote on the project.

Superintendent Clayton Anderson said later in the discussion that the school district is addressing immediate needs at other schools already, including seeking multiple grants for safety and security upgrades.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said CTE is the future, and the meat lab program “has the potential to feed back into the community.” He argued that the Spring Creek project was “already on the books. They scaled it back.”

Teresa Dashrup, the board’s president, also favored the project, stating that this is a way to excite students into coming to school.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is a great opportunity for Spring Creek students ... this is a go in my mind.”

Public comments read on March 6 included endorsement of the science lab project from Nevada Department of Agriculture Director J.J. Goicoechea and the Elko County Farm Bureau. Trustee Byers said the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association endorsed the project last year. There was also in-person public comment favoring the project.

In her presentation, Steele provided statistics supporting the food science program and the space crunch expected at Spring Creek High School, such as a chart showing the occupations in the food science field that for the most part require only on-the-job training.

Additionally, the presentation points out that skills learned in food science transfer to other occupations, such as operating machines that crush, grind or polish materials; and inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers and weighers in mining, defense, manufacturing and aerospace.

Steele also showed that the MGT study puts programmatic capacity at Spring Creek High School at 871 student and full capacity at 1,025 students, while enrollment is at 898 this school year, expected to jump to 942 next school year and to 1,008 in the 2024-2025 school year.

The study says SCHS is approaching inadequate space, but Steele said “if you ask anybody at Spring Creek High School they would say they surpassed inadequate space a long time ago.”

The high school was built in 1992, and there have been no significant additions since that time, she said.

In answer to a question from McCarty on the net gain in classroom space, Steele said it would be eight classrooms after rearrangements with the move of the four current modulars, two of which are single classroom, and the addition of the new modulars and the science lab building.

Steele also reminded the board that the school already has $100,000 in equipment purchased for the meat lab with grant money – a large cooler and a large freezer. The purchase took place when SCHS expected to build the lab before costs skyrocketed.

“If we don’t use the equipment we have to ship them somewhere else,” she said, adding that not being able to use the equipment could affect grants going forward.

Ty Smith, an agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America adviser at Spring Creek High School, said the idea of the meat lab started in 2019, and there is “definitely a prevalent industry that students can most definitely go into” with skills they would learn.

He estimated roughly 315 students at SCHS go through the current agriculture program each year.

In public comment, former CTE coordinator Shane Sutton said Smith is the “perfect person to pull this off at this time.”

Wells already has a meat lab, and Smith said much of the Spring Creek proposal was derived from the Wells program.