Tuesday forecast: A windy day

ELKO: March is ending as blustery as it began with winds gusting up to 30 mph Tuesday.

The wind could keep blowing into the night, calming down after midnight according to the National Weather Service forecast.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a chance of isolated snow showers Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.

Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 40s.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Saturday and continues through the weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0