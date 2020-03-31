Tuesday forecast: A windy day
Tuesday forecast: A windy day

Tuesday forecast
ELKO: March is ending as blustery as it began with winds gusting up to 30 mph Tuesday.

The wind could keep blowing into the night, calming down after midnight according to the National Weather Service forecast.

There is a chance of isolated snow showers Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.

Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 60s. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 40s.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Saturday and continues through the weekend.

