ELKO – Highs in the Elko area are forecast to barely hit 40 degrees again today but northwest winds should be a bit lighter at about 5 mph.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After another cool day on Wednesday, highs start to warm up again and should reach the 50s by the end of the week.

The next chance of precipitation arrives Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0