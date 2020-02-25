Tuesday forecast: Pleasant day in Elko, stormy night in Carolina
Tuesday forecast: Pleasant day in Elko, stormy night in Carolina

Tuesday forecast
ELKO – One more day of chilly temperatures and then it starts to heat up again.

Elko’s high will be in the mid-40s Tuesday, the mid-50s Wednesday, and into the lower 60s Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“A large Pacific high will shift eastward into the Western U.S. beginning Thursday allowing lighter winds and warmer temperatures into the state under sunny skies,” stated the forecast.

The next chance for snow arrives Sunday as highs drop back down to the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Rain is in the forecast for Charleston, South Carolina where the next Democratic presidential debate is scheduled to take place tonight. It will be the final debate before Super Tuesday.

The debate begins at 5 p.m. Elko time.

