Tuesday forecast: Pleasant day in Elko, stormy night in Carolina

ELKO – One more day of chilly temperatures and then it starts to heat up again.

Elko’s high will be in the mid-40s Tuesday, the mid-50s Wednesday, and into the lower 60s Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A large Pacific high will shift eastward into the Western U.S. beginning Thursday allowing lighter winds and warmer temperatures into the state under sunny skies,” stated the forecast.

The next chance for snow arrives Sunday as highs drop back down to the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Rain is in the forecast for Charleston, South Carolina where the next Democratic presidential debate is scheduled to take place tonight. It will be the final debate before Super Tuesday.

The debate begins at 5 p.m. Elko time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0