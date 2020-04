× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Precipitation is expected Tuesday in the Ruby Mountains and to the south, while Elko’s chance of rain is 20%, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a high of 62 and a low above freezing at 34 degrees.

Clearer, drier weather is expected through the end of the week. Highs could reach into the 70s by Thursday or Friday before dropping back into the 60s on the weekend.

