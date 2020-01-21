Tuesday forecast: Snow this evening?

ELKO – Light rain and snow are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning across northeastern Nevada, but the chance of precipitation in Elko is only 50%.

Up to an inch of accumulation is possible in the valleys.

“A weak system will pass over northern Nevada today through Wednesday, bringing a little light valley rain or snow,” stated the National Weather Service.

Highs will be in the mid-40s and lows around the freezing mark.

“Some valley light rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers are possible on Saturday into Saturday evening, mainly along and north of Interstate 80 in northern Nevada, but snow amounts are expected to be only trace amounts to maybe a few tenths of an inch.”

The damp pattern continues into next week.

“Yet another system passes over northern and portions of central Nevada on Sunday which may produce more moderate amounts of snow.”

