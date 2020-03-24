Tuesday forecast: Sunny start, snowy end

After highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday, highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 40s.

“A cold front will move through Nevada on Wednesday through Thursday morning,” stated the forecast. “Light snow accumulations are expected in northern Nevada with higher amounts possible in central Nevada. One to 3 inches could accumulate in central Nevada valleys, with 3 to 4 inches possible in White Pine County, including Ely. Up to a foot could also fall in the mountains of White Pine County. Winter weather advisories for snow are possible there, with the chance for travel impacts increasing.”