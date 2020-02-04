Tuesday forecast: Sunny today, snowy tomorrow

ELKO – Temperatures won’t warm up much Tuesday after a cold start, with highs expected to stay below freezing. Sunny skies should make it seem warmer, however.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More snow is on the horizon Wednesday. Elko has a 50% chance of snow showers after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. New snow accumulation of half an inch is possible.

The extended forecast looks much warmer and drier. Highs will return to the 50s on Friday and Saturday under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0