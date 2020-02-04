Tuesday forecast: Sunny today, snowy tomorrow
Tuesday forecast: Sunny today, snowy tomorrow

Tuesday forecast
ELKO – Temperatures won’t warm up much Tuesday after a cold start, with highs expected to stay below freezing. Sunny skies should make it seem warmer, however.

More snow is on the horizon Wednesday. Elko has a 50% chance of snow showers after 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. New snow accumulation of half an inch is possible.

The extended forecast looks much warmer and drier. Highs will return to the 50s on Friday and Saturday under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

