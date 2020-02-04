Tuesday forecast: Weather Service extends snow forecast
Tuesday forecast: Weather Service extends snow forecast

Tuesday forecast
ELKO – The National Weather Service has increased the chance of snow on Wednesday and extended it into Thursday.

Elko now has a 60% chance of snow showers beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing through 10 a.m. Thursday.

“Expect up to one half inch in valleys with locally higher amounts in northern Elko County,” stated forecasters. “The mountains of Elko County could see several inches.”

The extended forecast is still looking warmer and drier. Highs will return to the 50s on Friday and Saturday under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

