Tuesday forecast: Weather service puts even odds on precipitation



ELKO – Scattered rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday but the rest of the week is looking drier than originally expected.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50% chance of showers in Elko on Tuesday, diminishing to 30% Tuesday night and 20% Wednesday.

Partly cloudy to sunny weather is forecast for Thursday and through the weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 50s through Thursday, mid-50s Friday and Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday and Monday.

Average highs this time of year are in the lower 50s.

Elko is still running a precipitation deficit for both the calendar year and water year. The total since Jan. 1 is a quarter-inch below normal, and the total since Oct. 1 is an inch below normal.

