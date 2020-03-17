Tuesday forecast: Weather service puts even odds on precipitation

ELKO – Scattered rain and snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday but the rest of the week is looking drier than originally expected.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50% chance of showers in Elko on Tuesday, diminishing to 30% Tuesday night and 20% Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Partly cloudy to sunny weather is forecast for Thursday and through the weekend.

Highs will be in the lower 50s through Thursday, mid-50s Friday and Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday and Monday.

Average highs this time of year are in the lower 50s.

Elko is still running a precipitation deficit for both the calendar year and water year. The total since Jan. 1 is a quarter-inch below normal, and the total since Oct. 1 is an inch below normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0