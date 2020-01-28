Tuesday forecast: Winter is on again, off again
0 comments
top story

Tuesday forecast: Winter is on again, off again

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday forecast
NWS

ELKO – Snow and rain moved quickly across northern Elko County on Tuesday morning but little precipitation had reached the southern part of the county as of 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for scattered rain and snow showers continuing into Tuesday night, increasing from 30% to 40%.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, followed by yet another chance of isolated snow showers late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Elko’s high of 48 on Tuesday will drop to 43 on Wednesday before rebounding and climbing into the 50s by the weekend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News