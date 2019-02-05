Try 1 month for 99¢
Tuesday’s newspaper delayed

The Tuesday, Feb. 5 edition of the Elko Daily Free Press has been delayed a day because of the weather. The e-edition is available online at elkodaily.com.

ELKO — Delivery of Tuesday’s Elko Daily Free Press newspaper is delayed a day because of weather.

Snow accumulation on the delivery route from the printer in Idaho to Elko made the road unpassable the night of Monday, Feb. 5.

“The driver could not get through,” said Adam Bowles, Elko Daily district manager.

Circulation director Russ Davis, based in Twin Falls, relayed the message that “there was massive amounts of snow last night outside of Jackpot, and the driver bringing today’s paper down said it was not safe driving,” said Nancy Streets, advertising director.

To ensure driver safety, all routes including mail delivery were canceled Feb. 5. Tuesday’s paper will be delivered on Wednesday.

“We will deliver both papers at the same time,” Bowles said.

Readers can find news stories, including an e-edition on elkodaily.com. The Elko Daily team apologizes for the inconvenience. 

For questions regarding circulation, call Bowles at 775-748-2728.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments