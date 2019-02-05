Tuesday’s newspaper delayed

ELKO — Delivery of Tuesday’s Elko Daily Free Press newspaper is delayed a day because of weather.
Snow accumulation on the delivery route from the printer in Idaho to Elko made the road unpassable the night of Monday, Feb. 5.
“The driver could not get through,” said Adam Bowles, Elko Daily district manager.
Circulation director Russ Davis, based in Twin Falls, relayed the message that “there was massive amounts of snow last night outside of Jackpot, and the driver bringing today’s paper down said it was not safe driving,” said Nancy Streets, advertising director.
To ensure driver safety, all routes including mail delivery were canceled Feb. 5. Tuesday’s paper will be delivered on Wednesday.
“We will deliver both papers at the same time,” Bowles said.
Readers can find news stories, including an e-edition on elkodaily.com. The Elko Daily team apologizes for the inconvenience.
For questions regarding circulation, call Bowles at 775-748-2728.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.