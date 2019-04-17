ELKO – Eighteen tumblers from TDC Athletics earned more than 30 first place medals at the 2019 NorCal & Nevada State Championship for Trampoline and Tumbling earlier this month at the Reno Event Center.
ClairAnn Bailey, the team’s head coach, said it was the most athletes she’s ever had attend a year-end competition to date. There were “so many great performances and skills showcased … and I’m so proud.”
Nine athletes are continuing to hone their skills to attend Regionals the first weekend in May.
“The athletes not attending any further competitions this season will start working on new skills and levels,” Bailey said.
“We are hopeful to continue to grow our program,” she said, “and bring home the gold.” Tryouts for next season’s team will be held June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at TDC’s Spring Creek location, 249 Parkchester Drive.
Since TDC Tumblers will compete only at levels three and up next year, athletes trying out will need to be close to doing an unassisted back handspring to be accepted on the competition team. Bailey said there will be a pre-team for those in lower levels that can compete at unsanctioned events. She even hopes to hold an unsanctioned meet locally.
At state, Shelby Millard qualified for Elite Level Nationals on Double Mini Trampoline Level 8. Makena Crews, Callee Johnson, Emma Bailey and Judah Young also qualified for Stars and Stripes, the national competition for levels 5-7.
“This year’s Stars and Stripes is being held in Palm Beach, Florida,” Bailey said. “If these athletes would like to attend this competition they will need fundraisers and sponsorships.”
While TDC Athletics (formerly The Dance Club) is a for-profit business, the TDC Tumblers is a nonprofit. Anyone interested in tryouts or in sponsoring a TDC athlete at Nationals should text ClairAnn Bailey at 775-340-8522.
For more information on TDC Athletics and its programs visit www.tdcathletics.com or call 775-738-2700.
