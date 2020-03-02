TUSCARORA – Registration for summer session classes is now open at Tuscarora Retreat and Pottery School.
Ceramic artists Elaine Parks and Goedele Vanhille will be co-teaching in the studio and cooking at the hotel. This year they are offering a reduced rate for the program that runs from Aug. 5-19.
The pottery school needs some repairs and students can exchange work for partial tuition. The reduced price of the two-week session is $1,200 instead of $1,750.
Studio time will cover both hand building and throwing techniques.
You have free articles remaining.
Parks will be demonstrating coils, handmade and extruded, to make open forms, exploring sculptural possibilities. Other hand building techniques of pinch and hard and soft slab will be introduced.
Vanhille will focus on all aspects of wheel throwing from centering, opening, shaping, and trimming and creating handles and lids.
Vanhille was an early student of the pottery school, which has been running for 50 years. Parks has been involved with the pottery school for many years. Parks has a masters of fine arts from California State University Los Angeles.
During the work exchange program students will help with facility maintenance, including cleaning up the kiln yard, working on the kiln shed and repainting the outside of the hotel.
Maintenance will take up to about 40 hours of the two-week residency.