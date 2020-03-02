TUSCARORA – Registration for summer session classes is now open at Tuscarora Retreat and Pottery School.

Ceramic artists Elaine Parks and Goedele Vanhille will be co-teaching in the studio and cooking at the hotel. This year they are offering a reduced rate for the program that runs from Aug. 5-19.

The pottery school needs some repairs and students can exchange work for partial tuition. The reduced price of the two-week session is $1,200 instead of $1,750.

Studio time will cover both hand building and throwing techniques.

Parks will be demonstrating coils, handmade and extruded, to make open forms, exploring sculptural possibilities. Other hand building techniques of pinch and hard and soft slab will be introduced.

Vanhille will focus on all aspects of wheel throwing from centering, opening, shaping, and trimming and creating handles and lids.