Two additional coronavirus cases in White Pine County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – The number of coronavirus cases in Nevada topped 3,000 on Monday, with 120 deaths since the pandemic reached the Silver State in early March.

Two additional cases were reported in White Pine County, while Humboldt County held steady at 20 cases and Elko County’s confirmed number has stayed at 11 for the past five days.

More than 30,000 tests have been performed statewide.

White Pine’s first case reported on March 20 was an infant with recent travel history, The Ely Times reported. The child and two additional cases are self-isolating at home.

The National Park Service announced Monday that it was closing immediately in response to guidance from White Pine County.

Clark County remains the hardest-hit region of Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that University Medical Center in Las Vegas has begun prescribing hydroxychloroquine to nonhospitalized coronavirus patients with fever and mild pneumonia.

“Certainly if you are working here or in New York, you want to be able to help the patients, and right now this is the best we have,” hospital emergency medical physician Thomas Zyniewicz told the newspaper.