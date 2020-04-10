Two charged in theft of gaming laptop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Two local men have been charged with burglary and other crimes following the theft of a laptop from a rental store.

Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 after the manager noticed an HP Pavilion gaming laptop was missing. Surveillance video showed two men involved in the theft.

A police officer recognized one of the men as Trevor Adams, 27, of Spring Creek and he was spotted a month later walking along Mountain City Highway. After being confronted with photos from the surveillance video, Adams identified the other man involved as Wyattt Ermisch, 29, of Elko.

According to a police officer’s description of the surveillance video, Adams asked employees questions to keep them distracted while Ermisch walked out of the store with the laptop. A security wire was not properly secured to the computer, so there was no need for wire cutters.

The report did not say if the laptop had been recovered.

Ermisch and Adams were charged with burglary, grand theft and conspiracy in a Feb. 27 complaint, and both men have since been arrested on the charges.

