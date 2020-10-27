Two coronavirus deaths over weekend in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County reported two coronavirus deaths over the weekend as the county remained in the “red zone” for a second week.

The deaths were a Spring Creek resident in his 70s who was hospitalized at the time of his passing and an Elko resident in her 70s who was not hospitalized.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and the community,” stated the county.

The number of deaths in the county now stands at 14, with nine of them occurring since the beginning of September.

There were 47 new cases and 62 recoveries over the weekend and Monday, bringing the number of active cases down to 185. That level is still higher than the highest surge in active cases over the summer.

Seven patients are currently hospitalized.

The new cases are mostly residents of Elko (23) and Spring Creek (10). Five are tribal, four are from West Wendover, three institutional, one from Carlin and one under investigation. Most are symptomatic.