Two COVID deaths added to Elko County's total

ELKO – Two earlier COVID-19 deaths have been added to Elko County’s total.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health notified Elko County of the deaths, both of whom were Elko residents. One was a man in his 50s who died in August; the other a man in his 40s who died in early December.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

The additional deaths brought Elko County’s total to 44.

The number of active cases of coronavirus continues to drop. There are currently 105 active cases, with 11 hospitalized.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is also serving the essential workforce and individuals over age 65.