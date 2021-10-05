Two COVID deaths reported over the weekend in Elko County

ELKO – Two more COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Elko County, both unvaccinated.

The deaths bring the county’s total to 97.

The county also reported 432 new cases over the past week, compared with 436 the prior week. Forty-eight were “breakthrough” cases involving people who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Department of Education, updated its COVID dashboard with information on cases in Nevada’s K-12 schools.

The data as of last Wednesday listed a total of 437 cumulative student cases and 50 staff cases in Elko County since the start of the school year. There have been 228 school cases in the 89801 zip code, and 182 in the 89815 zip code.

A total of 34 hospitalizations were reported Monday, compared with 35 a week ago. Hospitals across the state remained on “alert” status as of last Wednesday.

Elko County’s test positivity rate dropped to 24%, compared with 28% a week ago.