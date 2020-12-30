Two crashes reported in Elko County

ELKO – Roads were clear of weather-related hazards Wednesday evening but two crashes were reported in Elko County.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported a crash at the hospital intersection on Lamoille Highway.

“Slow down and move over for emergency personnel and vehicles,” the announcement stated. “Expect delays.”

Nevada Highway Patrol reported a crash with property damage on Interstate 80 about 40 miles east of Wells.

A special statement from the National Weather Service said motorists should be prepared for slippery conditions Thursday morning as up to an inch of snow could fall overnight.

Gradually clearing conditions will prevail on New Year’s Eve as highs climb into the mid-30s.

The next chance of snow or rain showers arrives Sunday as high temperatures enter the lower 40s.

