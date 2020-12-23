Two dead following head-on crash north of Wells

WELLS — Two people died after a U-Haul box truck struck a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 93 Monday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Howell said the crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. about 27 miles north of Wells.

“It looks like the U-Haul box van was traveling south towards Wells and a commercial motor vehicle was traveling north towards Jackpot and for unknown reasons the U-Haul crossed the center line into the northbound lane and there was a head-on collision,” Howell said.

There was one occupant in each vehicle, and both people were declared dead at the accident scene Monday. ​

The NHP has not released their identities.

