Two die in crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO -- Two Elko-area residents were killed Sunday night in a crash on Mountain City Highway, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 8:20 p.m. north of the Tuscarora junction.

They were driving south in a Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed when the car went off the right shoulder, rolling several times.

Neither person in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt, and both were ejected. Their identities were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to NHP.

