Two Elko businesses cited by Nevada OSHA for coronavirus violations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – Two Elko businesses were fined in August for COVID-19 violations, the Nevada Division of Industrial Relations announced Monday.

AutoZone on Mountain City Highway was fined $9,694 and Verizon Wireless, also on Mountain City Highway, was fined $3,470.

Their citations are among 33 that have been issued statewide since the face covering mandate was put into effect on June 24 via Emergency Directive 024, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $229,661.

The majority of complaints are resolved through an employer inquiry and response process. In instances where the inquiry process does not provide a satisfactory response or resolution of the complaint, an investigation is opened. A notice of citation and penalty is issued to the business if a violation is found as a result of the investigation.

DIR officials have conducted 6,971 initial visits at business establishments, finding a cumulative 88% compliance rate; 90% in northern Nevada and 87% in southern Nevada.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 92 percent during the week beginning August 24 included Sparks, 86%; Las Vegas, 87%; and Fallon, 87% compliance.

Cities that scored a 100% compliance rate for initial observations during the week beginning August 24 included Fernley, Gardnerville, Henderson, Lovelock, Mound House, New Washoe City North Las Vegas, Stateline and Virginia City.