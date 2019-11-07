Two Elko residents arrested on drug trafficking charges

ELKO – Two Elko residents were arrested Wednesday night on multiple counts of drug trafficking.

Brandon M. Alen, 34, and Reyna L. Villanueva, 28, were booked into Elko County Jail after a warrant was served at their motel room.

Alen is charged with three counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $360,000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Villanueva is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Her bail was listed at $115,000.

Alen has several previous arrests in Elko, the most recent of which was in July for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to prison in June 2018 after pleading guilty to uttering a forged instrument.

Alen was also arrested in March 2018 for charges including battery on a protected person and contempt of court.

In August of 2017, Alen pleaded guilty to theft and was given a suspended sentence.

Love 2 Funny 12 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 3