Two Elko residents injured in southern Idaho crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Two Elko residents were injured Sunday in a crash in southern Idaho, west of Pocatello.
Idaho State Police said at 3:42 p.m., Vernon C. Evans, 57, was driving east on Interstate 86 near mile marker 55 in a 1993 Chevrolet van. Evans drove off the right shoulder and through the fence where the vehicle overturned coming to rest on its top.
Evans and his passenger, Janice M. Robinson, 56, were both transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
