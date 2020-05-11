Two fires near Elko in past two days

“We think it was people shooting,” said Hamilton. The reporting party had tried to extinguish the blaze and was on the scene when firefighters arrived but there was no sign of shooters.

“With the low humidity and winds it took off fairly rapidly,” he said.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours, putting out hot spots.

Hamilton said relative humidity has been in the single digits several days over the past week. Elko's high of 86 on Sunday tied the record for the date.

The Bureau of Land Management was listing fire danger in the Elko area as “moderate,” which Hamilton said sounded about right. “It’s not quite high yet.”

Still, the county is advising everyone to use caution outdoors.

“We’re just asking everyone to be really careful when doing controlled burns or out recreating,” Hamilton said.

Fire season has nearly become a year-round phenomenon in northeastern Nevada. Occasional fires have been reported since February.

Cooler but continued breezy weather is expected Tuesday, followed by a chance of showers Wednesday night into Friday.

