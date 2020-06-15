Two fires on east side of Elko
Two fires on east side of Elko

ELKO – Two fires were started Sunday afternoon in Elko, just blocks away from each other and an hour apart.

The first at about 3:15 p.m. burned brush and grass behind apartments at 950 Metzler Road.

“We didn’t have any witnesses,” said Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego, nor was there any evidence of a source of ignition. He said there are no power lines in the area and there was no lightning.

Some plastic fence was damaged in the blaze, which burned about a tenth of an acre.

About an hour later a fire was started off Castlewood Drive, burning about 3 acres of grass and brush.

City and Forest Service firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Griego said children commonly play in both open areas, but it is not known if any were there when the fires started.

