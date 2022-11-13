Two fires Saturday in Elko area

ELKO – Elko County firefighters extinguished two blazes on Saturday, one involving a commercial truck and another a garage.

Several units responded to the fire in a detached garage at a home in the Horse Palace area of Spring Creek.

“The on-duty crew from Station 28 made an aggressive fire attack and stopped the fire,” reported the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The county agency thanked City of Elko volunteer firefighters “for providing short term coverage during the incident.”

Crews were called out again Saturday night when a semi with no trailer attached caught fire in at the Elburz exit from Interstate 80.

Nevada State Police and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the blaze, which totaled the truck cab.

“There were no injuries and the eastbound off-ramp was shut down during suppression operations,” state ECFPD.