{{featured_button_text}}
Recent fires

ELKO – Firefighters were called to two blazes west of Elko on Saturday evening that have burned a combined 400-plus acres.

The Panning Fire at Beowawe was reported at 8 p.m. near the Crescent Valley Highway. It was last estimated at 300 acres.

The Workhorse Fire near the Izzenhood Ranch has burned an estimated 150 acres since 10 p.m. Saturday.

Fire dispatchers did not list a cause of either blaze.

The Workhorse Fire was the second blaze in less than a week to strike the fire-prone area north of Battle Mountain. A fire near the Izzenhood Ranch on Wednesday burned 266 acres before it was controlled.

To the west, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported Saturday night that its crews had responded to more than two dozen wildfires, “nearly all of which have been human caused by target shooting and fireworks.”

Parts of western Utah are under a red flag warning Sunday because of strong winds and low humidity, but no fire warnings were posted in Nevada as of Sunday morning.

A band of precipitation was moving northeast through extreme northwestern Elko County Sunday morning.

The forecast for Elko calls for isolated thunderstorms on Monday.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments