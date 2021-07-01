Two fireworks shows set for Elko, Spring Creek this weekend

Two fireworks shows headline a packed Fourth of July weekend with festivities on both Saturday and Sunday this year in Elko and Spring Creek.
Spring Creek’s Lake of Fire starting at 9 p.m. at the Spring Creek Marina, capping off a full day of events for the annual Freedom Festival.
On Sunday, gates open at 6 p.m. for Elko’s Independence Day celebration at the Elko County Fairgrounds. The patriotic program starts at 8 p.m. with fireworks going off at around 9:35 p.m.
Both shows are expected to be larger than previous years, according to Elko and Spring Creek organizers.
Assemblyman John Ellison said Sunday’s fireworks would be Elko’s biggest show yet, with more than 18,000 rounds to be set off for the ground show and aerial displays.
A salute to the troops starts at 8 p.m. July 4 with a posting of the colors and the National Anthem sung by Gabi Taravella, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Josalynne Mosely and a reading of “The Ragged Old Flag” by Michelle Mosely. The program also includes a prayer by Pastor Joshua Kraintz, guest speakers, remembering those we lost over the past year, recognizing past, present and future troops, and a candlelight vigil.
There is no charge to attend the show, but donations are accepted at the gate that will go toward this year’s fireworks costs and next year’s show.
Ellison emphasized the show is and always has been free to the public.
“Some people say, ‘We can’t afford to go in.’ No, it’s a donation only. If you can’t afford it, you still go in,” he said.
This year, the fireworks cost about $65,000, Ellison said, with about $10,000 left to pay it off, noting that a couple of sponsors had dropped out.
Some of the major sponsors include American High Voltage, the Stockmen’s Hotel, Bradshaw Law, Nevada Gold, City of Elko, Meridian-Pacific, John and Dee Ellis, Elko County and Maggie Creek Ranch.
“Without them, we’d be dead,” Ellison said of the sponsors. “We’re lucky we pre-bid our show and prepaid for half of it at the beginning because the company is having a hard time getting products throughout the country, and this is a large show.”
Ellison also credited local businesses and organizations for their help, including the Lions Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 and McMullen McPhee.
The VFW will be operating concessions with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages for general admission attendees.
Box seats have sold out, but there are a few tables still available. VIP ticket-holders receive food and beverages as part of their package.
The Fourth of July weekend also includes the National Basque Festival’s two-day event that includes games, food and traditional dancing and weight lifting contests, mostly taking place at the Elko Basque Clubhouse.
Spring Creek’s
Freedom FestivalSpring Creek Association’s Freedom Festival looks to eclipse previous Spring Creek celebrations, said Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager.
Moving the Festival to July 3 is due to scheduling conflicts for the association, Bahr explained, which relies heavily on volunteers to put on the event, and uses the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints parking lot to organize the parade line-up.
Those volunteers would not be available on Sunday if the Festival were on Independence Day, she said. The association ultimately decided to move the entire Festival to Saturday, giving the whole community an extra day of Independence Day celebrations.
This year there are more parade entries than in previous years, and twice as many vendors registered to set up booths at the Spring Creek Marina. Even the Lake of Fire will be a longer show, Bahr added.
“It will be a pretty large event,” Bahr said. “We added more funds for a bigger fireworks show and grand finale. Every year it keeps growing as we get more donations.”
The event is open to all residents of Elko County and their families, Bahr added.
Fire safety precautions have already begun. Weeds and brush in the area surrounding the Marina have been mowed down. On Saturday, the site will be sprayed down with water until 9 p.m.
Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and firefighters with the Elko County Fire Protection District will be on hand Saturday night. Some streets will also be closed near the Marina for safety.
Bahr added that the association also sent letters to neighboring property owners offering to mow their yards in preparation for the fireworks.
Celebrating Independence DayLast year, Fourth of July local many events were scaled back locally and statewide due to restrictions on crowds. It was just the Lake of Fire and parade in Spring Creek and Elko’s firework show at the Fairgrounds.
As the nation emerges out of the pandemic, Ellison said the community would celebrate America’s birthday this weekend by “coming together.”
“The people realize the birth of this country is so important, and that’s why they come out in droves to support it,” Ellison said. “With the way our country is right now, it’s not about what side you’re on. It’s about what that flag stands for.”