Two fireworks shows set for Elko, Spring Creek this weekend

The event is open to all residents of Elko County and their families, Bahr added.

Fire safety precautions have already begun. Weeds and brush in the area surrounding the Marina have been mowed down. On Saturday, the site will be sprayed down with water until 9 p.m.

Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department and firefighters with the Elko County Fire Protection District will be on hand Saturday night. Some streets will also be closed near the Marina for safety.

Bahr added that the association also sent letters to neighboring property owners offering to mow their yards in preparation for the fireworks.

Celebrating Independence DayLast year, Fourth of July local many events were scaled back locally and statewide due to restrictions on crowds. It was just the Lake of Fire and parade in Spring Creek and Elko’s firework show at the Fairgrounds.

As the nation emerges out of the pandemic, Ellison said the community would celebrate America’s birthday this weekend by “coming together.”

“The people realize the birth of this country is so important, and that’s why they come out in droves to support it,” Ellison said. “With the way our country is right now, it’s not about what side you’re on. It’s about what that flag stands for.”

