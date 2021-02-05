Two killed in crash on Interstate 80

ELKO – Two people were killed when their compact car crashed into the back of a snowplow on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca.

Both vehicles were traveling west late Monday night in the fast lane, where the snowplow was in the process of removing snow from the left shoulder about three miles east of town.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walter Lee Williams, 79, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a Chevrolet Spark in the same lane when the crash occurred, scattering debris across the westbound lanes.

Williams’ sister, 74-year-old Sherrill Lynn Mcleod of Pebble Beach, California, was also killed in the crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Sgt. Peterson at the NHP Winnemucca Substation, 775-623-6511.

Love 2 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 0