Two killed in separate Northern Nevada crashes

ELKO – A Crescent Valley man and a California man were killed Wednesday in separate Northern Nevada crashes.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US Highway 95 in Humboldt County, in the town of Orovada.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford Flex SUV was traveling south on US Highway 95 toward Winnemucca when the driver allowed the vehicle to cross into the northbound lane, and onto the outside shoulder. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 75-year-old Roger Lee Philippi of Antioch, California, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no additional occupants in the vehicle.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on State Route 278 approximately 20 miles north of Eureka.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-350 pickup was traveling north when the driver allowed the vehicle to travel onto the outside shoulder where it struck a reflective marker post and traveled down an embankment. The F-350 then reentered the roadway, overturned and came to rest on its roof in the southbound travel lane.