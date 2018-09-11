ELKO – A car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 in West Wendover, then struck again by a passing semi Monday afternoon, leaving two people dead and two injured.
At 2:32 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol and West Wendover Police Department responded to reports of a wrong-way driver but were unable to locate the eastbound vehicle. At approximately 3:21 p.m. a crash reported at mile marker 410, just west of the Utah border.
Preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan matching the description of the wrong-way driver struck a Toyota sedan traveling west in the fast lane. The Toyota spun into the slow lane and was then struck by a westbound truck.
The driver of the Toyota, identified as Timothy Yahn, 58, of South Abington Township, Pennsylvania, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Nanette Marlow, 75, of Draper, Utah, was pronounced dead at the University of Utah Hospital.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was Martin Wilson of Turners Station, Kentucky. Wilson and the passenger in the Toyota were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash blocked eastbound traffic on the freeway for several hours.
Nevada Highway Patrol, West Wendover Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Local fire, medical and Department of Transportation crews responded to assist.
