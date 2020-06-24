Two more COVID-19 cases reported

In Carlin, there are two cases and one recovery, and in Jackpot, there is one confirmed case and one recovery.

Wells has had zero cases reported.

So far, the county has performed 4,133 PCR tests. However, Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam is still urging people who have pending tests to remain at home until results are returned.

“Dr. Putnam is advising that individuals who have tested for COVID-19 but are awaiting results are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received – even if the individual is not symptomatic.”

The county also reiterated its recommendation for following social distancing guidelines in its statement.

“Many of the new cases are attributed to interactions where social distancing guidelines are not being followed. We are strongly encouraging individuals to have personal accountability and to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of the virus,” the statement read.

The announcement comes hours after Gov. Steve Sisolak required face coverings in public spaces as coronavirus cases rise in Nevada to take effect on June 26.