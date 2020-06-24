Two more COVID-19 cases reported

ELKO – Elko County reported two new positive COVID-19 cases and released an infection count for six county populations on Wednesday evening.
A female in her 50s who is a close contact of another confirmed case and a male in his 40s whose case remains under investigation, along with one recovery, was announced in a press release.
Two cases reported on Tuesday, a male and a female, both in their 50s, were removed from the case count until the jurisdiction and additional details can be confirmed.
“The Elko County contact tracing team is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released,” stated the press release.
The adjustments are keeping the overall positive case count in Elko County at 81.
Currently, there are 50 active cases, 30 recoveries and one death reported countywide.
An update to the COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday revealed the number of confirmed and recovered cases in significant populations throughout Elko County.
Elko has 39 confirmed cases and 11 recoveries. Spring Creek has 20 cases and seven recoveries, while West Wendover has 19 cases and 10 recoveries.
In Carlin, there are two cases and one recovery, and in Jackpot, there is one confirmed case and one recovery.
Wells has had zero cases reported.
So far, the county has performed 4,133 PCR tests. However, Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam is still urging people who have pending tests to remain at home until results are returned.
“Dr. Putnam is advising that individuals who have tested for COVID-19 but are awaiting results are required to self-isolate until a negative result is received – even if the individual is not symptomatic.”
The county also reiterated its recommendation for following social distancing guidelines in its statement.
“Many of the new cases are attributed to interactions where social distancing guidelines are not being followed. We are strongly encouraging individuals to have personal accountability and to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of the virus,” the statement read.
The announcement comes hours after Gov. Steve Sisolak required face coverings in public spaces as coronavirus cases rise in Nevada to take effect on June 26.
Cases in Nevada increased to 14,465 on Wednesday, with two more deaths reported in Clark County, bringing the statewide death toll to 494.
Humboldt County reported one new confirmed case, and Lander County added five new cases to their overall total.
Eureka and Esmeralda counties are still reporting zero COVID-19 infections.
