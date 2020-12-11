Two more COVID-19 deaths in Elko County

ELKO – Two more residents of Highland Manor have died from COVID-19 and 20 patients are currently hospitalized, Elko County reported late Thursday night.

Both were female residents, one in her 90s and the other in her 100s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seventeen of the county’s 28 deaths have been residents of the nursing home, according to reports received from county officials. The state’s dashboard lists only four.

Elko County reported 55 new cases of coronavirus Thursday and 64 recoveries, for a total of 547 active cases.

Nevada has seen 2,434 deaths since the pandemic began. Eureka and Esmeralda counties are the only two counties in the state that have not reported any deaths.

More than 293,000 people have died nationwide.