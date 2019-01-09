Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – More snow is headed for northeastern Nevada.

A cold front will develop and move through the area Wednesday night, according to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service. Snow showers will develop across central Nevada this evening, then move east overnight.

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected in the valleys east of Carlin, however a mix of rain and snow is expected west of Carlin. Emigrant Pass should be all snow but around an inch is expected that far west so impacts will be minimal.

Road temperatures will generally dip to freezing around 9 p.m. this evening. The front should pass through Elko between midnight and 2 a.m.

On Thursday another inch or so of snow is expected east of Elko. Road temperatures will be above freezing by 9 a.m.

The forecast high for Elko is 42 on Thursday and 40 on Friday. Temperatures will drop to the mid to lower 30s Saturday and Sunday under clear skies.

The next round of precipitation will strike Sunday night through Tuesday as another weather system is winding up in the Pacific.

Although the track and timing is uncertain that far out, the potential exists for several inches of snowfall to areas south of highway 50 in central Nevada, with lighter amounts for northern Nevada.

Tags

