Two new coronavirus cases in Elko County

Two new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Elko County, raising the total number to seven.
“Two cases have recovered, and we expect to report a third recovered case soon,” stated a release from the county.
One of the new cases is a female in her 30s who is isolating at home. This case remains under investigation.
The other is a male in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.
He had other close contacts who are isolating as well.
The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is working to identify close contacts that are at risk to prevent further spread of the virus. In effort to protect the privacy of the patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.
Humboldt County also reported two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total there to seven.
It’s a small number but with fewer residents it means that Humboldt now has more cases per capita than Washoe County, The Nevada Independent reported.
The latest cases are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both known to be close contacts of a previously reported case.
Seven of Nevada’s 17 counties still have not reported any coronavirus.
According to the latest report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the state now has 1,458 confirmed cases with 36 deaths statewide.
Cases continue to be distributed fairly equally among all adult age groups, with the greatest percentage from 30-39 years old. Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the extension of the Stay at Home directive to April 30 in an effort to protect Nevadans and help “flatten the curve.”
Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam continues to encourage the community to take personal responsibility to help stop the spread of the disease by staying home unless it’s necessary to visit an essential business, like the grocery store, pharmacy, doctor’s office, etc.
“If at all possible, visit essential businesses during non-peak hours and limit the number of people who accompany you,” he said.
