Two new coronavirus cases in Elko County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Elko County, raising the total number to seven.

“Two cases have recovered, and we expect to report a third recovered case soon,” stated a release from the county.

One of the new cases is a female in her 30s who is isolating at home. This case remains under investigation.

The other is a male in his 30s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

He had other close contacts who are isolating as well.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health is working to identify close contacts that are at risk to prevent further spread of the virus. In effort to protect the privacy of the patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.

Humboldt County also reported two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total there to seven.

It’s a small number but with fewer residents it means that Humboldt now has more cases per capita than Washoe County, The Nevada Independent reported.

The latest cases are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both known to be close contacts of a previously reported case.