Two new COVID-19 cases reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County reported two new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after hosting four days of free community based testing last week.

A total of 1,162 people were tested during a drive-thru event at the Elko Convention Center between May 27 and 30.

One of the new positive cases was tested at the event, the county said in its press release.

The county also reported it reassigned a previously reported positive case to another jurisdiction as the result of an audit of confirmed cases.

One of the new positive cases is a male in his 30s. He is self-isolating at home and is known to be a close contact of another confirmed case.

The other positive case is a male in his 40s who is self-isolating at home. This case remains under investigation.

As of June 2, Elko County reported 25 confirmed positive cases, 10 of which are active. Fourteen people have recovered and one has died.

“Upon notification, the local contact tracing team immediately started the investigation process,” stated the county. “In an effort to protect the privacy of the patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”