Two passengers die in crash on Interstate 80

ELKO – Two men died when the van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 80 about 14 miles west of Wendover.

Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 19. Preliminary investigation determine that a Ford E-350 van driven by a California man was traveling east in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the left side of the road and onto the inside dirt shoulder, striking a reflective marker post. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and ultimately overturn.

The driver was transported from the scene with suspected minor injuries.

Both passengers were unrestrained and were ejected from the van. One passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second passenger was transported to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

“The decedents’ names cannot be released at this time, pending next of kin notification,” stated NSP.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This was the 22nd fatal crash of the year in the Northern Command East, which covers Lovelock, Winnemucca, Elko, Ely, Austin, Battle Mountain, Carlin, Eureka, Wells, West Wendover and other rural areas.